Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik smoulder in their new video for I Don't Wanna Live Forever from the upcoming Fifty Shades Darker movie.

The pop superstars play star-crossed lovers in the video, a couple who are deeply in love but being torn apart due to leading separate lives, which are opulent but lonely.

The Grant Singer-directed video sees former One Direction singer Malik stepping out of a limo in the rain and maneuvering his way past paparazzi towards a plush hotel. He and Swift go through their own personal anguish as they descend into heartbreak, trashing hotel rooms and generally looking miserable.

The song, which was written by Swift, Jack Antonoff and Sam Dew, was written specifically for the Fifty Shades sequel, which is due to hit cinemas on February 10.