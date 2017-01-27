Coronation Street actor Ben Price, who plays Nick Tilsley in the soap, is leaving the Wetherfield after seven years.

The actor revealed that he made the decision in order to spend more time with his family, his wife Alexandra and their two children, daughter Paloma, 10, and seven-year-old son Max.

However, Price said he has nothing but good memories of his time working on the soap.

"Coronation Street has been the most significant part of my career and I have had a fantastic seven years here", he told the Daily Mirror.

"The decision to leave is purely personal - I want to be able to spend more time with my family.

"I have been supported by a terrific cast and crew and have had the most glorious storylines and for that I am most grateful."

The 45-year-old actor has been in the soap since 2009, and has had a long-running storyline with Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson).

Nick is set to exit the cobbles in an "explosive" storyline this summer. Leanne and Nick are preparing to welcome a baby, but Nick know's he's not the father. His exit is thought to be linked to other characters discovering that Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson) is the dad.

Nick to leave the cobbles this summer amid baby storyline

Nick knows he is not the real father, but Price's exit storyline, set for early summer, is thought to be linked to other characters discovering that Rovers Return pint puller Steve McDonald is the dad.

Corrie's executive producer Kieran Roberts said: "We fully respect Ben's decision to leave Coronation Street.

"As Nick, he has been at the centre of some of the biggest plots of the last seven years.

"He is a valued member of the cast who will be greatly missed, but we still have many months of great storylines with him, leading to his dramatic exit later this year."