Justin Bieber is to release some ''special'' new music for his fans this year, but will reportedly be taking a year off afterwards to travel.

The 22-year-old singer has dropped hints to his 91.4 million followers by giving an update on the mysterious project he is planning to share, hours after a source said he is going on a one-year break to travel after his ''gruelling'' Purpose World Tour.

Working on something special — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 26, 2017

''Justin's been recording some new music in LA to sign off with and then he plans to go travel for a bit," a source told the Daily Star about Bieber's hiatus.

''His Purpose World Tour has been gruelling and Justin is looking forward to a bit of peace and getting back to nature.''

''Fans can look forward to new music this year, but after September don't expect to see much of Justin for a long time," the insider added.

The Biebs was spotted in several locations around Dublin when he played two sellout shows at the 3Arena in November.

The Canadian star was spotted in The Long Hall pub on Georges Street, Baggot Street's Xico, Kehoe's on South Anne Street and Sinnotts in Stephen's Green.