Zachary Quinto will join Glen Hansard, Caitriona Balfe, and Martin Short as and honouree at this year's Oscar Wilde Awards on February 23rd.

The US-Ireland Alliance’s annual bash is held at JJ Abrams’ Bad Robot offices in Santa Monica with Abrams acting as emcee.

US-Ireland Alliance founder Trina Vargo said, "We're delighted to honour Zachary. He is an Irish American, on his mother's side, and he lived and worked in Galway for a time during his college years."

Quinto came to prominence in 2007 when he was cast as the psychopathic super-powered serial killer Sylar on the hit NBC series Heroes; and in the same year was cast as Spock in the JJ Abrams' directed reboot of the Star Trek franchise.

He reprised that role in 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness as well as 2016’s Star Trek Beyond.

He also played Chad Warwick on the first season of American Horror Story and won a Critic's Choice Award and Emmy Award nomination for his portrayal of Dr Oliver Thredson on American Horror Story: Asylum.