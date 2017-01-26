Scarlett Johansson and her husband Romain Dauriac have put on a united front amid reports of a split, stepping out together in New York City.

Rumours that the couple had separated began to circulate earlier this week, with People magazine quoting a source as saying they had parted ways in the summer of 2016.

When 32-year-old Johansson was spotted without her wedding ring at the Women's March in Washington DC last weekend it added fuel to the speculation.

Dispelling rumours that they have broken up, Johansson and Dauriac were spotted out and about in New York City together on Wednesday night, with the pair attending an exhibition.

The couple, who have been married for two years and have a 2-year-old daughter, looked happy in each other's company and posed for photographs together, though it was noted that Johansson was still choosing not to wear her wedding ring.