Here's some welcome news for anyone who's missed out on concert or match tickets, only to see some available on websites for multiples of the original cost: the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is investigating whether competition law has been breached in relation to the provision of tickets and the operation of ticketing services for live events.

The watchdog's investigation will focus primarily on any allegations of potentially anti-competitive conduct. As part of the investigation, the CCPC has issued witness summonses and formal requirements for information to a number of parties involved in the sector.

U2 fans were up in arms when tickets for the band's Croke Park gig next summer were available at prices far above face value, just minutes after they'd sold out

In a statement released today (January 26) the CCPC said it "welcomes contacts from parties in the sector who may have information that they feel is relevant to the investigation."

It added: "As the investigation is ongoing, the CCPC is not in a position to provide any further information at this time."

Most recently, U2 fans were up in arms when tickets for the band's Croke Park gig next summer were available at prices far above face value, just minutes after they'd sold out.