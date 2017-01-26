1980s singing sensation Jason Donovan is set to appear on The Late Late Show this Friday.

The 80s teen idol and Neighbours heartthrob will be chatting to Ryan Tubridy about achieving international fame on the soap and as a popstar, as well as talking about how becoming a father changed his life.

Donovan will also reveal how trips to the jungle and appearing on Strictly Come Dancing revitalised his career.

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes will be joining Tubs on the Late Late with his wife and This Morning co-host Ruth Langsford where they will talk about how their very different approaches to work and life make for a happy marriage.

Holmes, who had a major double hip operation last year, will talk about how the past year has been one of the toughest of his wife as he recovered from the surgery and left Sky News after 11 years.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes to appear on The Late Late Show

Also on the show, Room to Improve presenter Dermot Bannon will be talking about why he supported the recent occupation of Apollo House.

The architect will also explain why he believes vulture funds shouldn’t be allowed own private homes plus the radical solutions he thinks are needed to fix the housing problem.

Dermot Bannon to give his views on Apollo House

Irish soprano Celine Byrne, who has travelled the world performing for Popes and Presidents alongside luminaries like José Carreras and Andrea Boccelli, will be talking about how she keeps her feet firmly on the ground despite being one of Ireland’s most acclaimed singers. She will also be treating viewers to a beautiful rendition of a classic.

Celine Byrne

And married couple Michael and Nell McDonagh, who are fighting hard to have Traveller ethnicity recognised, will be talking about how the Travelling and settles communities in Ireland can live side by side without compromising each other's cultural identity.

Watch The Late Late Show, Friday, RTÉ One at 9.35pm