US hospital drama Code Black is back, while another two couples share tables on First Dates Ireland.

Pick of the day

Code Black, 11.20pm, RTÉ One

Back for a second season, but now at a dreadful time (that's what the red button's for), this excellent US hospital drama is based on a documentary about an overcrowded and understaffed emergency room in Los Angeles.

The cast is headed by Oscar winner Marcia Gay Harden, who plays Dr Leanne Rorish, the Director of Emergency Medicine at Angels Memorial Hospital, known to her current and former students as Daddy.

Rob Lowe joins the cast this season as Colonel Ethan Willis, who comes from the Department of Defense after the Army pulls him from the battlefield in Afghanistan.

Movie Choice of the day

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 9.45pm, Sky Cinema Comedy

Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller star in a comedy about a rivalry between the owners of Average Joe's, a small gym, and Globo-Gym, a competing big-budget gym located across the street.

Peter LaFleur (Vaughn), the owner of the smaller gym, has defaulted on his mortgage and enters a dodgeball tournament in an attempt to earn the money necessary to prevent his gym from being purchased by White Goodman (Stiller), the founder of Globo-Gym and Peter's arch-rival, who plans to build a new Globo-Gym parking lot for their gym members.

White soon enters the tournament with his team when he becomes determined to ensure that Average Joe's gym fails.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 7.30pm, BBC One

The residents continue to deal with the fallout of the bus crash incident, causing tensions to run high between loved ones. Meanwhile, one resident makes a huge decision.

Elsewhere, Max has spent the last few weeks building bridges with his family and doing his best to settle back into normal life. But is everything as it seems?

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Fortitude, 9.00pm, Sky Atlantic

Season two of Sky's ice cold drama kicks off tonight on Sky Atlantic at 9.00pm, but from 10.00pm the entire run will be available to view on Sky Box Sets.

Nine weeks after the horrific events of the last season, the remote Arctic town and prospective tourist destination has settled back into a state of normalcy, but has been irrevocably changed.

While the contamination has been contained, the town’s recovery is hamstrung by cutbacks from a government that has given up on the settlement.

Former Sheriff Dan Anderssen (Richard Dormer) is missing, presumed dead. Only Governor Hildur Odegard (Sofie Gråbøl), crab fisherman Michael Lennox (Dennis Quaid) and a handful of others remain.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

First Dates Ireland, 9.30pm, RTÉ2

Okay, this show is far too popular to be regarded as a guilty pleasure, but I just had to fit it in somewhere.

This week stockbroker Ciaran shares a table with globetrotting ad executive Bami, while baker Ainé meets up with a dapper Gary. Also in tonight's show: Kayleigh and Ian . . .