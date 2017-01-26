Allman Brothers Band drummer and co-founder Butch Trucks has died, aged 69.

The musician passed away on Tuesday night (Jan 24th) at his home in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trucks - who was born Claude Hudson Trucks - originally joined the band at a time when he was heading back to college, but Duane Allman and Jai 'Jaimoe' Johanson's offer proved more tempting.

"I was about to head back to school and get a degree in math and teach . . . when Duane knocked on my door with Jaimoe, and then the Allman Brothers happened," Trucks told Billboard.

"Duane decided he wanted two drummers. He told Jaimoe, 'If James Brown can have two drummers, so can I!', and Jaimoe kept telling me, 'Butch is your guy. Butch is the guy!'"

Butch Trucks with his wife Melinda

The Allman Brothers had their breakthrough in the early 1970s, and were considered pioneers of southern rock.

Tragedy struck the band when Duane Allman was killed in a motorcycle accident in 1971, and the following year bassist Berry Oakley died in similar circumstances.

The group continued, breaking up and reforming numerous times over the years, and were eventually inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995.

Although the Allmans retired in 2014, Trucks continued to perform with his son Vaylor and Oakley's son Berry Jr as part of the group Freight Train Band.

Trucks is survived by his wife, Melinda, and their four children and grandchildren.