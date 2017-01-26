Ed Sheeran has announced tour dates across Europe and they include two nights at the 3Arena Dublin on April 12th and 13th.

Tickets for the Dublin gigs – his first since packing out Croke Park in 2015 - go on sale on Thursday 2nd February at 10am from Ticketmaster and Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.

Set to be one of the most highly-anticipated tours of 2017, Ed Sheeran's Euro jaunt will kick-off in Italy on March 17.

On the back of his recent hit releases, Shape of You and Castle on the Hill, Ed Sheeran's third studio album ÷ (divide) will be released on March 3rd.