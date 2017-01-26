Shia LaBeouf has been arrested at the site of his anti-Donald Trump art installation in New York after allegedly having a scuffle with a man with different political opinions.

The American Honey actor had set up the 'He Will Not Divide Us' anti-Donald Trump livestream since the US President took office last week and aims to hold a permanent protest for the next four years, or as long as Trump is in office.

A video taken from the art installation at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York shows the 30-year-old actor being arrested in the background of the footage on Wednesday evening.

The exact circumstances of his arrest are as yet unclear, however the official He Will Not Divide Us Twitter page posted a video of LaBeouf briefly shoving another man after he said "Hitler did nothing wrong", along with the caption: "Shia LaBeouf has been arrested by NYPD, because of this video".

LaBeouf created the anti-Trump installation along with Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner to protest the new US President. NYPD law enforcement officials have been stationed at the site since Monday.