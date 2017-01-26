Shia LaBeouf has been arrested at the site of his anti-Donald Trump art installation in New York after allegedly having a scuffle with a man with different political opinions.

The American Honey actor had set up the 'He Will Not Divide Us' anti-Donald Trump livestream since the US President took office last week and aims to hold a permanent protest for the next four years, or as long as Trump is in office.

A video taken from the art installation at the Museum of the Moving Image in New York shows the 30-year-old actor being arrested in the background of the footage on Wednesday evening.

SHIA GETTING ARRESTED AT HIS OWN ART INSTALLATION #HeWillNotDivideUs pic.twitter.com/EjqPZUXM74 — Eggard Snark (@Eggkin) January 26, 2017

The exact circumstances of his arrest are as yet unclear, however the official He Will Not Divide Us Twitter page posted a video of LaBeouf briefly shoving another man after he said "Hitler did nothing wrong", along with the caption: "Shia LaBeouf has been arrested by NYPD, because of this video".

LaBeouf created the anti-Trump installation along with Nastja Säde Rönkkö and Luke Turner to protest the new US President. NYPD law enforcement officials have been stationed at the site since Monday.