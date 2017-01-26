Well isn't this a treat, Home and Away dreamboat George Mason, who plays Ash on the Aussie soap, will be appearing on First Dates Ireland Extra on the RTÉ Player.

Mason paid a visit to the most romantic restaurant in town to watch one of the most popular dates from Thursday night's episode, giving his reactions and dishing out some dating advice for good measure.

The Australian actor also revealed that he has a soft spot for the Irish accent, saying: "I'm actually a sucker for the Irish accent, it's so good".

Alas, the 25-year-old actor is off the market himself as he just recently got engaged to his girlfriend, French model Manon Buchalet.

Watch the George Mason interview on the RTÉ Player on Thursday night at 10.30pm, straight after First Date Ireland airs.