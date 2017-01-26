Dan Aykroyd has written a touching tribute to the late Carrie Fisher, saying he was lucky to have this "one-off, broke-the-mould woman as a great friend".

The actor recalls his relationship with the late actress for the March edition of Empire magazine, which pays tribute to the iconic cinema star who died aged 60 in December, with her mother Debbie Reynolds passing the next day.

Aykroyd opens up about his love for Fisher, recalling meeting her when she hosted Saturday Night Live in 1978 and subsequently falling in love with her on the set of the 1980's classic Blues Brothers.

He wrote: "Later, while filming Blues Brothers, Carrie and I fell in love and during the shoot she moved in with me into a penthouse suite in the futuristic, aluminium-clad Astro Tower, which I knew to apologise for. Carrie had the most refined eye for art and design.

"While in Chicago we obtained blood tests for compatibility from an East Indian female doctor. Contemplating marriage, I gave Carrie a sapphire ring and subsequently in the romance she gave me a Donald Roller Wilson oil painting of a monkey in a blue dress next to a tiny floating pencil, which I kept for years until it began to frighten my children."

Aykroy later described Fisher as "one of the most brilliant and hilarious minds of our eon" and recalls how she welcomed him into her life.

"Carrie embraced my friends and I was embraced in warmly human and Hollywood-glamorous emotional comfort, elegance and excitement", he wrote. "Debbie would cook for us and Carrie’s tech-wizard brother Todd would take me on high-intensity cruises in muscle cars and on motorcycles through Beverly Hills with great young people, José Ferrer and Donna Ebsen."

The Ghosbusters creator finished the piece by reminiscing about his and Fisher's final romantic weekend together, before she went back to musician Paul Simon, with whom she was also in love at the time.

He wrote: "The next morning she asked me to drive her to the airport and she flew to New York. Architectural reservations notwithstanding, Carrie wasn’t shallow, we had a great time. She was also in love with Paul Simon. She married him but I hope she kept my ring."

