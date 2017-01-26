Graham Norton has said his win at the UK's National Television Awards will "turn to hell" because he forgot to thank his mother Rhoda from the stage at London's O2.

"I thought, 'Oh my God I forgot to thank my mother', so what I need to be doing is phone her and build some bridges," he said backstage after receiving his Special Recognition Award.

"I've never seen her on the telly and I'm gutted I didn't say 'thank you' to her."

Norton was honoured for his contribution to broadcasting with his mother Rhoda, Helen Mirren, Judi Dench, Mel Giedroyc, Will Smith, Dolly Parton and Ed Sheeran among those paying tribute to the chat show host in a pre-recorded segment.

Rhoda Walker said her son's iconic role as Father Noel Furlong in Father Ted was his big break and that "he was always trying to make people laugh" as a child.

"I think he'll be thrilled to win this award, and really shocked," she added.

Actor Smith said of Norton: "It's not just questions; he's just magnificent at understanding who is sat in front of him enough to set the table for you to win."

"You never quite know what's going to happen and you're always waiting for that ghastly red chair. It's so unfair, gosh it makes me laugh," said Oscar winner Dench.

"I had the most fun with him when he came to Dollywood," said country icon Parton. "I think of all the people I've worked with I have more in common with Graham than with anyone else... I just love him."

Accepting the award from Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville, an emotional Norton said: "Look I know, I know, I know, this is a sort of NTAs pity party because it's the only way I can get one of these over Ant and Dec.

"I feel so old, I feel like the NTAs have invited me to my own funeral. Turns out it was great - Will Smith and my mother were there and Dolly and Hugh - thank you so much to the NTAs for this, I don't quite know what to say because legions of people have worked on the show over the years."

The Mrs Brown's Boys gang backstage

It was also a great night for Mrs Brown's Boys at the National Television Awards, with the mouthy mammy picking up yet another gong.

The category awards, which are voted for by the public, saw Mrs Brown's Boys named Best Comedy, fending off the challenge of The Big Bang Theory, Benidorm and Orange is the New Black.

Creator and star Brendan O'Carroll thanked the public for their support, describing the NTA comedy gong as "the most important award we get".

He also made reference to award presenter Ken Dodd accidentally reading out Mrs Brown's Boys twice before the show's victory was announced.

"Thank you so much, we're all here," said O'Carroll. "Thank you Sir Ken, to be nominated twice in the same category is amazing, we so appreciate it."

Other winners on the night included Strictly Come Dancing, Emmerdale, Ant and Dec and Mary Berry.

The winners in full:

Entertainment Programme: Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway



Drama Performance: Sarah Lancashire (Happy Valley)



Factual Entertainment: Gogglebox



Serial Drama Performance: Lacey Turner (EastEnders)

EastEnders star Lacey Turner



Comedy: Mrs Brown's Boys



Daytime: The Chase



Period Drama: Call the Midwife

TV Judge: Mary Berry

Mary Berry on her way to the stage

Live Magazine: This Morning



Newcomer: Faye Brookes (Coronation Street)



TV Presenter: Ant and Dec



Drama: Casualty

The stars of Casualty celebrate their win

Special Recognition: Graham Norton



Challenge Show: I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!



Serial Drama: Emmerdale



Talent Show: Strictly Come Dancing