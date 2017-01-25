Charlie Sheen has said he blames his ego for his temper tirades and admits he regrets the way he treated Ashton Kutcher after he replaced him on Two And a Half Men.

The 51-year-old controversial actor sparked an infamous twitter rant in 2014, after Kutcher replaced him on creator Chuck Lorre's Amercian sitcom.

Since his firing from the sitcom six years ago, Sheen has made no secret about his feelings towards Lorre. “The most ridiculous impostor, Chuck Lorre, I hope you’re listening,” he said live on KIIS FM's Kyle And Jackie 'O show. “Hey Chuck: Suck my f***ing b*tt," he added.

In 2011 Warner Bros Television fired Charlie Sheen after "careful consideration"

But the actor did admit he regrets how he treated his replacement on the show.

“I was stupidly mean to him, because I overlooked the difficulty of taking over a show — which I did myself, I took over Spin City when Michael J Fox was too sick,” Sheen admitted.

“I should’ve been nicer. He was tasked with such an uphill struggle, and I was mired in my own ego. For that I am regretful.”

Ashton Kutcher replaced Sheen's bad-boy role after Hugh Grant turned down the offer

Sheen was the highest paid sitcom actor on TV when he was booted from Two and a Half Men for his off-screen antics and rants against the show's producers, earning nearly $2 million per episode.