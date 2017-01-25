Madonna has filed to adopt two more children from Malawi but must wait a week for a judge's decision.

The 58-year-old singer, who adopted son David, 10, from the African country in 2008 and daughter Mercy, also 10, the following year, reportedly appeared before a High Court in the capital Lilongwe on Wednesday to make the application.

According to local newspaper Nyasa Times, Madonna was seen carrying one child, believed to be one of the kids at the centre of her new adoption bid, while one of her security staff was holding another shortly after the hearing.

Madonna in 2013 with her two children she adopted in Malawi, David Banda and Mercy James in a classroom of the Mkoko Primary School in the area of Santhe in Kasungu district, central Malawi

In 2006, Madonna founded her Raising Malawi charity in order to raise awareness of the poverty and hardship endured by vulnerable children in the country.

Last year, David's biological father, Yohane Banda, spoke of his concern for his son after Rocco left Madonna's tour in order to live with his father.

''I'd like to know what's going on behind closed doors and why Rocco wanted to leave his mum and live with his dad like that," he said.

''What I have heard about Madonna's lifestyle since her divorce from Guy sounds quite shocking.''

Madonna and then-husband Guy Ritchie and children Rocco and Lourdes arrive at the Arthur And The Invisibles premier in 2007

The Like a Prayer hitmaker, who is also mother to Lourdes, 19, with Carlos Leon, and Rocco, 15, with her former husband Guy Ritchie, will receive news responding to her application next week. It is unclear if she will wait in the country until the decision is made.