Trainspotting director Danny Boyle has supported recent claims by Robert Carlyle that a third movie could be on the cards.

Asked if he would do a third film during a radio interview with Chris Evans, Boyle said: "I would love to get this lot back together again."

At the world premiere of T2: Trainspotting in Edinburgh last weekend, Carlyle said that fans of his character Francis 'Franco' Begbie may see the unhinged hardman in a third film in the future.

The sequel, which goes on release here on Friday sees Renton (Ewan McGregor) return to Edinburgh after two decades away, where Begbie (Carlyle), Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller) and Spud (Ewen Bremner) await.

Speaking to reporters, Carlyle discussed the possibility of Begbie returning in an adaptation of Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh's 2016 book The Blade Artist, in which Begbie, who is now reinvented in the US as an artist, must return home to Scotland.

"We've been talking about that, I am up for doing it," said Carlyle. "So maybe we ain't seen the end of Begbie just yet."

The new movie has been getting very positive reviews, which could tempt Boyle to return to the director's chair for a third time.

When asked about the cast's feelings about reuniting to make a sequel for such a successful movie, he said: "There was an anxiety...I'd sometimes see them looking at me.

"I could tell what they were thinking, which is - 'this better not be bad'!".

He also revealed that despite more money being made available for the twenty year sequel, which is loosely based on Irvine Welsh's book Porno, he was anxious that it didn't loose the authenticity of the original.

"We didn't take as much money as we were offered because we wanted to keep a perspective on it," he said of the new film.

"We said to the guys, 'we are going to pay you all the same (as each other) but it won't be a great deal of money. But if it is a success you'll all share equally in the profits of the film'."

has revealed why he gave his new film the not-so-catchy title T2 Trainspotting.

Ewan McGregor, Jonny Lee Miller, Ewen Bremner and Robert Carlyle have reunited with the Oscar-winning director for the follow-up to the ground-breaking 1996 hit.

Boyle, 60, explained the reasoning behind the new title in an interview on The Chris Evans' Breakfast show, after the DJ joked "T2 is good but it sounds like a smaller BA terminal".

The filmmaker said he wanted to call the movie T2, which Terminator 2 is sometimes referred to.

"I always thought that if these characters were asked to do a sequel they would agree reluctantly and say 'all right but you have got to call it T2 so that you can annoy James Cameron (director of Terminator 2)'.

"Terminator 2 is known as T2 but actually not legally. We can call our film T2."

But he added: "The reason Trainspotting is added after it is because everyone books online now and online things do take you to the James Cameron film, rather than our film, so we had to concede defeat to commerce eventually."

