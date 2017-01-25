Michael Jackson's daughter, Paris, has said that she believes her father was murdered.

Speaking in her first in-depth interview, the 18-year-old told Rolling Stone magazine she thought the pop superstar's death in 2009 was a "set up".

The singer died aged 50 from an overdose of the powerful anaesthetic propofol and his personal physician Dr Conrad Murray was later found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to four years in prison.

However, Paris has now said she believes there is more to the story.

"He would drop hints about people being out to get him," she said. "And at some point he was like, 'They're gonna kill me one day.'"

When asked by interviewer Brian Hiatt if she thought her father was murdered, Paris replied: "Absolutely".

"Because it's obvious. All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory... but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup."

Paris Jackson appears on our cover. Read her first-ever in-depth interview right here https://t.co/Pv60kDWcnu pic.twitter.com/a7HNjM8cm3 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) January 24, 2017

Paris, who was 11 when Jackson died, added that "a lot of people" would have wanted to see her father dead, adding that she wants justice for his death.

"I definitely do, but it's a chess game", she said. "And I am trying to play the chess game the right way. And that's all I can say about that right now."

Paris insisted that Jackson was her biological father

In the interview she also dismissed speculation that Jackson was not her biological father.

"He is my father. He will always be my father. He never wasn't, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it's almost scary", she said.

Paris was born to Debbie Rowe, a nurse who married the singer after they met when she was treating him for the skin condition vitiligo, The pair divorced three years later after the birth of Paris, with full custody being awarded to Jackson.

In the interview Paris revealed that she didn't meet her mother until after her father died, when she was thirteen years old.

Paris and the Jackson family at Michael's memorial

Paris made headlines recently when she posted on Twitter that she was "incredibly offended" that the white actor Joseph Fiennes was cast to play her father in a new Sky Arts drama Urban Myths.

In light of her comments on social media, Sky Arts made the decision to pull the episode, titled Elizabeth, Michael And Marlon, adding the decision was supported by Fiennes.

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in Urban Myths

A spokesman said: "We have taken the decision not to broadcast Elizabeth, Michael And Marlon, a half-hour episode from the Sky Arts Urban Myths series, in light of the concerns expressed by Michael Jackson's immediate family

"We set out to take a light-hearted look at reportedly true events and never intended to cause any offence. Joseph Fiennes fully supports our decision."