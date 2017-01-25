All Tvvins are among the line-up for the 2017 RTÉ Choice Music Prize event at Dublin's Vicar Street on March 9.

The acts set to perform at the live event were announced on RTÉ 2fm on Wednesday morning, and also include Wallis Bird, Katie Kim, Bantum, Overhead, The Albatross, Rusangano Family and We Cut Corners.

The winner of the Irish Album of the Year will be announced at the event, with the winning act taking home the top prize of €10,000.

As part of the new partnership with RTÉ, the event will be broadcast live on RTÉ 2fm in a special four-hour extended programme from 7pm to 11pm and on RTÉ2 as part of a special RTÉ Choice Music Prize TV programme the following week.

Chosen by a panel made of music professionals, broadcasters and journalists, the shortlist offers an overview of what was a golden year for Irish music, with the emergence of new acts, and consolidations of early success and career highs from more established artists.

Tickets for the Choice Music Prize live event are on sale now for Ticketmaster outlets nationwide priced at €26.50 including booking fee.

Shortlist for Irish Album of the Year:

All Tvvins - IIVV (Warner Music)

Bantum - Move (Self Released)

Wallis Bird - Home (Mount Silver / Caroline International)

The Divine Comedy - Foreverland (Divine Comedy Records)

Lisa Hannigan - At Swim (Play It Again Sam)

Katie Kim - Salt (Art For Blind Records)

James Vincent McMorrow - We Move (Faction Records)

Overhead, The Albatross - Learning to Growl (Self Released)

Rusangano Family - Let The Dead Bury The Dead (Self Released)

We Cut Corners - The Cadences Of Others (Delphi)

