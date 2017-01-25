The official Oscars website suffered a major gaffe yesterday when it accidentally named Amy Adams for Best Actress instead of Ruth Negga.

After the nominations were announced via a live stream, the lists were published on the Academy Awards' website, but included two major errors.

Arrival's Amy Adams was included in the Best Actress round-up instead of Loving star Ruth Negga, while Tom Hanks was also mentioned in the Best Actor category for Sully, despite not receiving a nomination.

About 10 mins after noms, Oscars website has Amy Adams in list of best actress nominees; not Ruth Negga. Appears fixed. pic.twitter.com/Czwj2MPiKd — Christopher D. Shea (@iamcdshea) January 24, 2017

The official Oscars website says Tom Hanks got nominated for Sully. pic.twitter.com/KlJpnX2rlR — Erin Strecker (@ErinStrecker) January 24, 2017

ABC Digital has taken responsibility for the mistakes, saying in a statement: "This morning, in an attempt to release breaking news as announced, ABC Digital briefly posted inaccurate nomination information on the Oscar.com website.

"The nominees announced by the Academy on Twitter were accurate. ABC quickly identified and corrected the errors. We apologize to the Academy, press and fans for any confusion."