The mega-hit Deadpool had been garnering some Oscars best picture buzz leading up to the award nominations, but the superhero movie didn't make the cut, with its leading star Ryan Reynolds reacted with typical class and wit.

The Oscars buzz intensified after it was nominated at the Golden Globes, and Reynolds was said to be campaigning heavily for the Academy Awards to take notice of the Marvel box-office smash.

Alas, it was left in the cold with no nominations, although other superhero films, Suicide Squad and Doctor Strange, were included in the best makeup and visual effects categories.

When the movie unexpectedly picked up its Golden Globe nominations, Reynolds tweeted that the Deadpool team celebrated with "a grotesque, early morning tickle-fight". He has now taken to Twitter to respond to the Oscars news, tweeting: "Regularly scheduled tickle-fight at Camp #Deadpool is still on. Congrats to all the nominees for these brilliant films. #Oscars2017"

Regularly scheduled tickle-fight at Camp #Deadpool is still on. Congrats to all the nominees for these brilliant films. #Oscars2017 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) January 24, 2017

The sequel to the superhero film is due out in 2018, with Reynolds reviving his titular role, while director Tim Miller will be at the helm once again.

It was recently rumoured that Irish actor Pierce Brosnan would be joining the superhero follow-up after he was photographed having a meeting with Hugh Jackman and Reynolds.

Hugh Jackman, Pierce Brosnan and Ryan Reynolds, image via Instagram

Reynolds previously starred as Deadpool alongside Jackman in 2009's X-Men Origins: Wolverine, and now it looks like they could be introducing Brosnan into the superhero fold as time travelling mutant Cable, aka Nathan Summers.

The character was previously revealed to be included in the Deadpool follow-up, but with a simplified origin story.