There's a documentary about female killers, fun and games in Carrigstown, and the last-ever episode of Hayley Atwell's Conviction

Pick of the day

Women Who Kill, 10.00pm, Channel 4

Coming up straight after Paul Abbott's excellent No Offence, this two-part documentary is the kind of thing that should terrify your average misogynist. That's good, right?

One third of the world's female prison population is in America; 30,000 of them are serving long sentences for murder. But unlike many male murderers, female killers tend to know their victims.

So what pushes ordinary women to kill people they know and love? This documentary meets three women behind bars for murdering people they knew.

Movie Choice of the day

The 33, 9.45pm, Sky Cinema Drama

Some critics got picky about the likes of Antonio Banderas, Gabriel Byrne and Juliette Binoche playing Chileans in this biopic about the 2010 mining disaster, but that's completely beside the point. It's an above-average disaster movie with a strong humanist core.

Based around real events, The 33 tells of a group of thirty-three miners who were trapped and left for dead inside the San José Mine in Chile for more than two months, and how relatives battled to save them.

Antonio Banderas leads the cast, and plays a stormer, as trapped miner Mario Sepúlveda, who played a pivotal role in this remarkable story.

Soap Choice of the day

Fair City, 8.00pm, RTÉ One

Jane blackmails Niamh into giving back her half of the money when she produces a diary she claims contains damning evidence.

Debbie is becoming overbearing and Eoghan asks Tommy to ask her to back off and let him move on, while Hayley takes Niamh up on her offer even though Dean warns her she is playing with fire.

Elsewhere, Oisín lets slip to Wayne that Dermot took the money, and Wayne wants to see Paul Brennan go down.

Want some more on soaps? Click here

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Netflix

One of the consistently funniest sitcoms of recent years, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is pretty much under the radar but absolutely bang on the money.

Andy Samberg stars as Detective Jake Peralta, a dim-but-smart cop at a Brooklyn precinct that's populated by a bunch of quirky cops, with each character perfectly-formed from the start.

A particular delight is Andre Braugher - probably best-known for playing Frank Pembleton in the great cop drama, Homicide: Life on the Street - who was nominated for his role here as Captain Raymond Holt.

The first three seasons are available now on Netflix, with the fourth due soon on RTÉ2.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Conviction, 9.00pm, Sky Living

It's been a great last couple of years for rubbish-but-glossy shows, but Conviction is quite possibly the worst one of them all. Legal dramas tend be shallow, that's a given, but it's baffling how this piece of fluff got beyond what was even a disappointing pilot.

As it stands, the show's one and only season ends with this 13th episode. Hopefully we'll see Hayley Atwell again and soon, but her character Hayes Morrison, and everything else about this show, will not be missed.