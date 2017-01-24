Oscar nominee Viola Davis has said that it "feels good" to see her latest film Fences receive awards recognition.

Davis first tackled Fences on Broadway with Denzel Washington, who stars in and directs the big screen adaptation, winning a Tony Award along the way.

She has since gone on to win a Golden Globe for her role, and is the hot favourite to win an Oscar after she was today nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Speaking to RTÉ Entertainment about what it means to have her work recognised by her peers, Davis said, "It feels good. You never know if your performance is landing. You hope it does, you know the work that you did. But every actor wants their work to mean something to someone."

Davis was nominated alongside Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea), Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Nicola Kidman (Lion) and Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures).

Harris, who also received Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild nods for her performance in the film, previously told RTÉ Entertainment that it is "really fantastic" to see the film reach a wider audience due to its award season buzz.

"Moonlight opened on four screens and now it's on like over a thousand screens and people are absolutely loving the movie," Harris said.

"I think it's the perfect timing for that kind of movie because it's a movie that reminds us of our shared humanity and we need that reminder now more than ever."

Fences and Moonlight both hit cinemas on February 17.