Musical romance La La Land has equalled the record for the most Academy Award nominations with 14 nods on the 2017 shortlist.

The Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling-starring box office hit joins Titanic and All About Eve as a member of the '14 Club'. Among the film's nominations are Best Picture, Director, Actor, Actress, Screenplay and Song.

Nine films will vie for Best Picture this year: along with La La Land, Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, Lion, Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea are nominated.

This year's Best Picture nominees

In the Best Actress category, La La Land star Emma Stone is joined by Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) and Irish-Ethiopian actress Ruth Negga, who secured a place on a very tough shortlist for her performance in Loving.

The Best Actress nominees

Best Actor favourite Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) will compete against Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic) and Denzel Washington (Fences).

The Best Actor nominees

In a very-tough-to-call category, Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water), Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea), Dev Patel (Lion) and Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals) are shortlisted for Best Supporting Actor.

Viola Davis (Fences), Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Nicole Kidman (Lion), Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) and Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea) are the Best Supporting Actress nominees.

La La Land director Damien Chazelle is both a Best Director and Screenplay nominee. Joining him on the Best Director shortlist are Garth Davis (Lion), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight), Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea) and Denis Villeneuve (Arrival).

The Oscars take place on Sunday, February 26, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Nominees by the numbers:

La La Land - 14

Arrival - 8

Moonlight - 8

Hacksaw Ridge - 6

Lion - 6

Manchester by the Sea - 6

Fences - 4

Hell or High Water - 4

Hidden Figures - 3

Arrival

Other nominees at a glance:

Best Adapted Screenplay

Arrival (Eric Heisserer)

Fences (August Wilson)

Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)

Lion (Luke Davies)

Moonlight (Barry Jenkins)

Best Original Screenplay

20th Century Women (Mike Mills)

Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)

La La Land (Damien Chazelle)

The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)

Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)

Hell or High Water

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Zootopia

Best Foreign Language Film

Toni Erdmann (Germany)

Land of Mine (Denmark)

A Man Called Ove (Sweden)

The Salesman (Iran)

Tanna (Australia)

Best Documentary Feature

13th

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

Best Original Score

Jackie (Mica Levi)

La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)

Lion (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka)

Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)

Passengers (Thomas Newman)

Best Original Song

Audition (La La Land)

City of Stars (La La Land)

Can't Stop the Feeling! (Trolls)

How Far I'll Go (Moana)

The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)