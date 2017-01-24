It has been a great day for the Irish at the Oscar nominations with Loving star Ruth Negga, costume designer Consolata Boyle and Irish-made surreal comedy The Lobster among the nominees.

Tipped for a Best Actress nomination as far back as Loving's Cannes Film Festival world premiere last May, former Love/Hate star Negga has seen off strong competition, including Amy Adams (Arrival) and Annette Bening (20th Century Women), to secure her place on the five-strong shortlist.

Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Emma Stone (La La Land) and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) complete the nominees.

Irish costume designer Consolata Boyle is among the nominees for her work on the Meryl Streep-starring film Florence Foster Jenkins. It is the Dubliner's second Academy Award nomination: she was previously nominated for The Queen in 2007.

She told RTÉ that she was shocked but delighted at the news.

I wasn't expecting anything. One thing about awards, is that sometimes they are just so unpredictable. Maybe my name had been mentioned, but it's always best to leave all that to the gods in a way. It was a wonderful joy.

Consolata Boyle has picked up her second Oscar nomination

The Lobster, which was funded by Bord Scannán na hÉireann/The Irish Film Board, produced by Dublin company Element Pictures and filmed in Kerry and Dublin, is among the nominees in the Best Original Screenplay category.

Irish Oscar nominees: What you need to know

Its director, Yorgos Lanthimos and his co-writer, Efthymis Filippou, are nominated for their script for the acclaimed Colin Farrell-starring movie.

Irish produced movie The Lobster is a Best Original Screenplay nominee

Element Pictures' producer Ed Guiney expressed his delight at today's nomination: "We are so pleased that Yorgos and Efthimis' amazing and hugely original script has been recognised by the Academy. It's an incredible achievement and we congratulate them and all of The Lobster team."

However there was hard luck for John Carney's Sing Street which missed out on a nomination for Best Original Song in what is an unusually competitive year in that category.

The Minister for Arts, Heather Humphreys extended her congratulations to today's nominees saying "I would like to personally congratulate Ruth, Consolata and the team behind The Lobster for their incredible achievements."

La La Land leads this year's shortlist with a record-equalling 14 nominations, including nods for Best Picture, Director, Actor and Actress.



The Oscars will take place on Sunday February 26.