There's a new Nordic Noir murder-mystery, Walford's reeling after the bus crash on EastEnders, and it's feeding time 1900-style on Further Back in Time for Dinner

Pick of the day

Case, 10.00pm, Channel 4

Ironically, this grim, feel-bad Icelandic drama is bumping the empathic and uplifting US drama This is Us, which has been shifted to a less attractive 11.05pm slot. Does no one want to feel good anymore?

Case is a murder-mystery in the style of Danish show Forbrydelsen (aka The Killing): here, a teenage ballerina is found dead, hanging from a noose above the stage in a Reykjavik theatre. The autopsy says suicide, but her parents think otherwise, as do two lawyers and a cop.

Abuse, corruption, scandal. It's got all the naughty Nordic Noir ingredients.

Movie Choice of the day

The Matrix, 10.000pm, Sky Cinema Hits

Although the trilogy ended up quite a disappointment - and that's being polite - the opening film certainly lived up to the hype and The Wachowskis delivered a dizzy sci-fi thriller that stands up 18 years later.

Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss head the cast in a story that depicts a dystopian future in which reality as perceived by most humans is actually a simulated reality called the Matrix.

Certainly sounds better than the real reality, which is hugely overrated.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 7.30pm, RTÉ One

Albert Square is thrown into chaos following the dramatic bus accident that occurred in last night's episode.

The residents rally together to help those in need, but they soon realise the situation may be worse than first thought.

Meanwhile, Mick is shocked by what he sees, and Stacey receives some alarming news.

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Fortitude, Sky Box Sets

As season two of Fortitude arrives on Sky Atlantic on Thursday, Sky Box Sets viewers can remind themselves of the story so far with every episode of season one, which was originally broadcast in 2015.

The cast includes Jessica Gunning , Jessica Raine, Christopher Eccleston, Stanley Tucci and Michael Gambon and it's set in the fictional Arctic Norwegian settlement of Fortitude.

Surrounded by the savage beauty of the Arctic, it is one of the safest towns on Earth. There has never been a violent crime there - well, until now.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Further Back in Time for Dinner, 9.00pm, BBC Two

Only the Beeb could come up with this show, featuring a British family venturing back in time to live and eat as people used to, just to show viewers how much things have changed.

The Robshaw family travel back in time again, this time to the turn of the 20th century, where they discover how the transformation in what people ate helped to mould the modern family.

An ordinary house in South London will be their time machine, transporting them through five decades and two world wars. Guided by presenters Giles Coren and social historian Polly Russell they’ll trace changes to Britain’s diet and reflect on social transformation.