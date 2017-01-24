Orange is the New Black star Laura Prepon and Hell or High Water's Ben Foster are reportedly expecting their first child together.

A source told US showbiz magazine People that the Hollywood couple, who are said to have gotten engaged in October of last year, are now expecting their first baby.

While neither Prepon nor Foster have yet publicly commented on the baby reports, the couple were spotted at multiple events at the Sundance Film Festival over the weekend.

"Ben seemed really protective and kept very close to Laura the entire night. He was holding on to her arm as they walked in and kept by her side during the dinner," an onlooker told People.

This would be the first child for both actors. Foster previously was engaged to House of Cards star Robin Wright, but they ended their engagement in 2015 after three years together, while Prepon dated actor Scott Michael Foster for five years before they split in 2013.