RTÉ One was top of the leader board on Sunday, enjoying its highest Sunday night ratings in over twelve months as Dancing with the Stars pulled in record audience numbers for the series so far.

Dancing with the Stars had an average of 646,100 dance fans tuning in to watch Hughie Maughan become the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. This is the biggest audience the show has had to date - and it was only episode three.

Maughan hit the headlines last week after his fake tanning disaster which obviously didn't go down too well with fans as they decided it was time to (tan)go.

The third episode had a reach of over 1.2m viewers throughout the two-hour episode.

Niamh continues with her plot to destroy cheating Paul

Meanwhile, the shenanigans in Carrigstown continue to be a huge draw on Sunday evenings. An average of 610,000 soap fans tuned in to Fair City to watch Dermot's attempt to do a runner after his involvement in Niamh's plot to bankrupt her cheating husband Paul.

The RTÉ Nine O'Clock News had its highest Sunday night viewing figures so far this year with an average of 625,100 viewers and a 40% share.

We reckon it's only a matter of time before series two of Striking Out is confirmed

Legal drama Striking Out's finale was the most-watched episode in its four-week run with an average audience of 574,800 viewers. It was left wide open for a second series of the Amy Huberman-starring show, and with those numbers we'll be surprised if it doesn't get the green light.