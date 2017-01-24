Ewan McGregor has refused to appear on Good Morning Britain because of host Piers Morgan's comments about the women's marches.

The T2: Trainspotting star was due to appear on the magazine show, but then declined due to Morgan's tweet which said: "I'm planning a men's march to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who's with me?"

I'm planning a 'Men's March' to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who's with me? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 21, 2017

The Hollywood actor tweeted today (January 24): "Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise Piers Morgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about women's march."

Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise @piersmorgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch — Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) January 24, 2017

Morgan hit back on Twitter, writing: "Sorry to hear that. You should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You're just an actor after all."

Sorry to hear that @mcgregor_ewan - you should be big enough to allow people different political opinions. You're just an actor after all. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

He later added: "A real man would have come on and debated it with me, not run away like a coward."

A real man would have come on and debated it with me, not run away like a coward. https://t.co/z5HmkFASwM — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

Morgan explained McGregor's absence on the ITV show, saying: "So because I didn't think the march was a fantastic thing, because I didn't agree with the politics of with, Ewan McGregor, who is an actor, who was here to talk about a movie, has decided that he can't come and talk about his movie.

"Which I think is a shame and it kinda plays into my view that maybe actors should just talk about their films and not get so worked up about politics, as it's not really their game."

His co-host Susanna Reid responded, saying: "Although, a lot of people took issue with your comments about the women's march including the woman who sits next to you every morning."

She earlier had voiced her opinion on her Twitter page that it was "such a shame" that McGregor declined to appear on the show and that she would have "liked to see that debate on air".

Such a shame. Challenge views where there's difference. Would have liked to see that debate on air - it's an important one. #WomensMarch https://t.co/dSsMZ9mc46 — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) January 24, 2017

Hundreds of thousands of people joined women's marches around the world following US President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. A host of stars including Scarlett Johansson, Katy Perry and Alicia Keys, took to the streets of Washington DC on Saturday to draw attention to women's rights and equality.