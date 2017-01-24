Actor Mel Gibson has welcomed his ninth child after his girlfriend Rosalind Ross gave birth to their son last week.

The couple of two years welcomed son Lars Gerard Gibson on Friday, January 20, in Los Angeles. He weighted 5lbs 5oz, according to US showbiz magazine People.

A source told the publication: "They’re thrilled and Lars is adorable. Their family is all around them and Mel is over the moon. They’re home and everybody is healthy and happy!"

This is Gibson and Ross's first child together, while Lars is the ninth child for the Hacksaw Ridge director, who is already father to Hannah, 36, Christian, 34, Edward, 34, William, 31, Louis, 28, Milo, 26 and Thomas, 17, with his ex-wife Robyn Moore - whom he divorced in 2011 after 28 years of marriage - as well as seven-year-old Lucia with his ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva.

Gibson previously joked that he's "too old to get nervous" about becoming a father anymore, saying: "What's one more? I'm just there to catch. I'm too old to get nervous. I think my adrenals are worn out so I don't even react anymore."

The actor and director began dating the 26-year-old scriptwriter and former champion equestrian vaulter in 2014 and confirmed that they were expecting their first baby together last September. Ross showed off her baby bump in January at the Golden Globe Awards.