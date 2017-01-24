NBC's long-running sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live has suspended one of its writers for mocking US President Donald Trump's 10-year-old son Barron in a much-criticised tweet.

Katie Rich, who has been a writer on SNL for over three years, took to Twitter on Trump's inauguration day (January 20), where she wrote: "Barron will be this country's first homeschool shooter."

After receiving widespread condemnation for the tweet, she deactivated her personal Twitter account.

According to The New York Times, Rich was suspended indefinitely from the show after the tweet, according to a source at NBC, and her name was removed from the credits at the end of Saturday's episode hosted by Aziz Ansari.

On Monday, the writer returned to Twitter to apologise for her actions: writing: "I sincerely apologise for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry."

I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry. — Katie Rich (@katiemaryrich) January 23, 2017

Chelsea Clinton - the daughter of Hillary Clinton, Trump's Democratic rival in the US election - took to Twitter to defend Donald and First Lady Melania's son from abuse, writing: "Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids."

Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing @POTUS policies that hurt kids. — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 22, 2017

Saturday Night Live has previously come under fire from Trump himself over actor Alec Baldwin's much-lauded impersonation of him.

The US President has variously called the show "one sided", "not funny" and "unwatchable".

I watched parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It is a totally one-sided, biased show - nothing funny at all. Equal time for us? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2016

Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016

Baldwin will be reviving his Trump impersonation on Saturday Night Live on February 11, where he will host the show for a record-breaking 17th time.