The 2017 Academy Award nominations will be announced at lunchtime today, with Loving star Ruth Negga and the films Sing Street and The Lobster among the Irish Oscar hopefuls.

The nominations will be announced at 1.18pm Irish time, and will be streamed live on RTÉ Entertainment. Films set for multiple nods include La La Land, Manchester by the Sea and Moonlight.

Tipped as an Oscar nominee when Loving received its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last May, former Love/Hate star Negga has her work cut out to make it onto the five-strong Best Actress shortlist.

Emma Stone and Natalie Portman are guaranteed nominations for their performances in La La Land and Jackie respectively, with Amy Adams (Arrival), Annette Bening (20th Century Women), Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Negga and Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) battling it out for the remaining three places.

(Clockwise from top) - Jackie, La La Land, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight and Hell or High Water are all set to feature among the nominees

John Carney's musical romance Sing Street has a chance in the Best Original Song category but, again, it's a big ask with La La Land, Moana and Trolls tipped for nominations.

The surreal Colin Farrell-starring comedy The Lobster, which was supported by Bord Scannán na h Éireann/The Irish Film Board, produced by Dublin company Element Pictures and filmed in Kerry and Dublin, is in the running for a Best Original Screenplay nod.

John C Reilly, Ben Whishaw and Colin Farrell in The Lobster

Other Irish hopefuls include costume designer Consolata Boyle for her work on Florence Foster Jenkins and cinematographer Séamus McGarvey for Nocturnal Animals.