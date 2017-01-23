The second celebrity has been given their marching orders by the judges on TV3's Celebrity Masterchef.

Spoiler alert!

Athlete Sonia O’Sullivan has become the second celebrity to hang up her apron in Heat 2 of the cooking show after serving up a version of her childhood dish with half the ingredients on the side.

O’ Sullivan was feeling the pressure in the kitchen explained how intimidating it is to have someone watch you.

As a child growing up bacon and cabbage was her least favourite meal but in recent times she has worked out a modern version of it; Maple glazed pork, creamed cabbage with celeriac and crispy sage leaves which she serves up to Daniel and Robin who found the dish far too dry. However, her twist on a classic dish failed to impress the judges and she failed to make it to the finish line.

One celeb who was definitely out of their comfort zone was Nadia Forde who went back to her Italian roots with Italian style hamburger with pancetta and Tuscan fries with tomato relish.

Her messy dish impresses the judges however her bland relish led to Robin criticizing her tasting skills. Despite her stress levels in the kitchen, Daniel says “I think the burger itself, is delicious, I’d pay for that on the high street”.

Singer Samantha Mumba makes meals from scratch every day for her family although her style has changed since becoming a mother. Drawing on her Zambian heritage, Samantha presented her dish of Spicy Oxtail on a bed of garlic mash, cabbage and pan fried pancetta. With smooth mash and nicely cooked cabbage Samantha gets a thumbs up from Daniel while Robin says “You’ve absolutely smashed it”

Singer Mundy knows the Masterchef kitchen is a lot more serious than what he is used to, however he seriously impresses in his first task. He is a hearty home cook and his take on Bacon and Cabbage; Bacon en croute, braised carrots with maple syrup, fried cabbage and parsley sauce has Robin praising it as a “phenomenal effort”. Daniel is also impressed “For the first dish in the kitchen, you’ve done yourself proud.”

Actor Simon Delaney is used to cooking one pot wonders at home but his childhood dish is Herb crusted rack of lamb with garlic potatoes, roasted carrots and red wine jus, mainly because his childhood neighbours provided his mum with a steady stream of lamb from their farm. Simon’s timing skills let him down as he ends up serving his lamb basically raw to judges Daniel and Robin.

Up next is the Palette Test, Robin cook’s his signature dish of scallops and the contestants identified the ingredients and produced their best effort at a similar dish.

But these are no ordinary scallops…cooked medium rare with a blow torch! Other ingredients included cucumber, dill, wasabi, rakami, nori and yoghurt.

The contestants are definitely flummoxed as to what some of the ingredients are, as they all make their best attempt at guessing the flavours.

Simon mixes up yoghurt with cream and has a difficult time with the blender, Nadia serves up her scallops almost raw and Sonia serves up her dish with half the ingredients on the side.

Tune in next Monday to find out how the contestants fare next week and who will have to say goodbye and leave the kitchen at the end of episode three.