Eastenders viewers were left feeling shocked following a dramatic bus crash that has left the fate of several favourite characters unknown.

The BBC had been teasing an explosive week on Albert Square for the past few days with the promise of action-packed scenes that will change the lives of a number of Albert Square residents.

Warning: Spoiler Alert!

In Monday night's dramatic episode a devastating bus crash smashed through the market and slammed into the bridge after the driver appeared to have suffered a heart attack.

Caption A devastating bus crash took place in EastEnders on Monday

Louise Mitchell, Shakil Kazemi, Bex Fowler, Keegan, Denise Fox, and the bus driver all looked to be in serious danger, while numerous more characters also looked to be in harm's way.

Denise is just one of the characters involved in the tragic crash

A recent promo for the week’s drama showed the Queen Vic being consumed by rubble as the ceiling collapsed.

Monday's episode didn’t see the bus hit the pub, indicating that there could be a further disaster later in the week.

Viewers took to social media in their droves to comment on the dramatic storyline:

istg if shrimpy is dead i'm not watching it anymore #EastEnders — Bronwen👸🏻 (@ScottMArmy) January 23, 2017

Bit insensitive storyline this from eastenders Glasgow bin lorry crash , the lorry in France and Berlin Christmas markets #EastEnders — Alison Boyce (@aboyce91) January 23, 2017

When does a bus ever drive through Albert square?! that was the most fake crash I've ever seen in my life 😂#EastEnders — Benny (@Beno_ldn) January 23, 2017

What episode of #EastEnders finelly the writers are doing something right 😂 — Alan (@plwaws) January 23, 2017

EastEnders continues tomorrow (January 24) on BBC One and RTÉ One.