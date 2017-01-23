John Connors' America comes to a conclusion, while there's something big is about to happen on EastEnders.

Pick of the day

John Connors' America, 10.30pm, RTÉ One

The second and final part of this documentary series about race relations explores the reality of discrimination, poverty and addiction in Native American communities.

John Connors spends time on a Native American reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota, takes part in ancient rituals, and finds out about the efforts to preserve Native American culture.

Movie Choice of the day

Snakes on a Plane, 9.00pm, Sky 1

A much-hyped internet sensation that didn't deliver at the box office, this film screams B movie and while it's no Citizen Kane, it is hugely entertaining.

Samuel L Jackson plays Neville Flynn, an FBI agent assigned to protect a murder witness on a plane to Los Angeles. A crate of venomous snakes are released mid-flight, making things very interesting for all on board.

Soap Choice of the day

EastEnders, 8.00pm, RTÉ One & BBC One

Tonight promises to be a major one on the Beeb's hugely popular soap.

The stall holders worry when they hear rumours that the market is being moved. Under pressure to provide an explanation, Carmel admits that the proposal is in the very early planning stages.

Martin reacts badly to the news and goes on strike, but the others refuse to follow suit as they don't want to lose money. Martin's behaviour leads to an argument with Stacey and he also clashes with Carmel.

Later, as the residents carry on with their day, disaster strikes on Albert Square.

Want some more on soaps? Click here

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

Marvel's Jessica Jones, Netflix

It's been over a year since Netflix gave us this fine first season, so those of us who've seen Jessica Jones will a) appreciate what a great show it is and b) may be looking at it a second time while waiting for season two to appear.

If you haven't seen it yet, you're missing out big time. Krysten Ritter stars as Jessica Jones, a cynical, hard-drinking former superhero who opens her own detective agency.

More a noir-ish drama rather than a superhero tale – there are no spandex suits or face masks – it set a new bar for comic book adaptations. Oh, and David Tennant is seriously scary as bad guy Kilgrave.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

The Big Bang Theory, 9.00pm, RTÉ2

Although it's now up to its tenth season, TBBT remains as consistently funny as it was when it first arrived, so either you're a fan or you're not. It's like a cuddly comic blanket at this stage.

This week, the Air Force talks to Sheldon, Leonard and Raj about their gyroscope invention. Meanwhile, blabber mouth Penny tells her work colleagues that Bernadette is expecting a baby.