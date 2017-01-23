English comic actor Gorden Kaye - best known for playing Rene Artois in the long-running BBC sitcom 'Allo 'Allo! - has died at the age of 75.

The star's former agent confirmed to BBC News he died at a care home this (Monday) morning.

Kaye played the hugely popular cafe owner Rene Artois on the hit show, which was set on the fictional exploits of resistance fighters in World War Two in German-occupied France.

Francesca Gonshaw, Gordon Kaye and Vicki Michelle from 'Allo 'Allo!, 1984

He came to prominence playing Elsie Tanner's nephew Bernard Butler in ITV soap Coronation Street in 1969. Kaye later made an impression on producer/writer David Croft following guest roles in It Ain't Half Hot Mum, and Come Back Mrs Noah, as the actor regularly appeared on a variety of UK TV shows..

Croft offered him the lead role in a series he had written called Oh, Happy Band! but Kaye was unavailable and the part went to Harry Worth. Kaye also appeared in three episodes of Croft's British department store sitcom Are You Being Served?

In 1982, David Croft sent Kaye the script for the pilot episode of 'Allo 'Allo! and invited him to play the central character of René Artois. He accepted and appeared in all 84 episodes (1982–92) and 1,200 performances of the stage version.

His last screen role was in the BBC sketch show Revolver in 2004.

Shane Allen, the controller of BBC comedy commissioning, said: "Gorden Kaye was a terrific comic actor whose signature role, Rene Artois, earned his place in the comedy hall of fame.

"He was instrumental in making 'Allo 'Allo such a long-running and well-loved series. His work lives on and thoughts are with friends and loved ones at this sad time."

His former co-star Vicki Michelle, who played Yvette Carte-Blanche in 'Allo 'Allo! posted a tribute on Twitter alongside a photo of the pair.

She wrote: "So sad to hear news of Gorden Kaye. A brilliantly talented actor consummate professional, loved the world over. There'll never be another Rene."