Ray D'Arcy is playing cupid again on this Saturday night's Ray D'Arcy Show and they want to hear from single men looking for love!

The show is looking for single males to play their 'Tinder On The Telly' game live in studio on January 28.

Last year, singleton Natalie swiped right for farmer Thomas - who hilariously admitted he had previously landed himself a he instead of a she on dating app Plenty of Fish.

Rob from the Netherlands, who was looking for a crash course in Irish dating and possibly the 'shift', and 32-year-old Alan from Monaghan, who was desperately seeking his first Tinder date, were both left to continue their search for love.

If you are interested in taking part email your contact details and a daytime telephone number asap to tinderray@rte.ie

Get ready to witness love blossom and cheesy one-liners die a slow death on The Ray D'Arcy Show at 9.25pm on RTÉ One.