After his elimination from Dancing with the Stars on Sunday night, Hughie Maughan has said he feels the judges could be "more cutting" in their verdicts on contestants' performances.

The Ballymun man was in upbeat form on the Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio 1 on Monday morning as he reflected on the night before and the previous week's 'Tangogate', where his overenthusiastic use of fake tan saw him become the star of the show.

"It's just one of them [sic] things, isn't it?" he said. "Somebody has to go home. It was a great time, but it wasn't meant to be, was it?"

Tonight we say goodbye to Hughie, we will miss you! #DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/6QJI3MmAtg — RTE One (@RTEOne) January 22, 2017

On the subject of judges Loraine Barry, Julian Benson and Brian Redmond, Maughan contended that they could be tougher.

"I thought last night that I was going to be just destroyed!" he laughed. "And then I didn't get any bad comments."

When asked if his elimination was a shock, given that he wasn't bottom of the leaderboard, the former Big Brother contestant was philosophical.

A none-more-brown Hughie Maughan in action with professional partner Emily Barker

"There's two sides of looking at it," he said. "One is, yes; I was really, really shocked because I wasn't bottom of the leaderboard. I was better than some of the other people. I was definitely more talked about than anybody on the programme for the three weeks - not just the tan!

"But then the others side is, like, it's a TV show. It's not always just down to dancing - some people have been on TV for years and they've big followings. I'm the sort of person who's brand new and fresh and might not be that well known."

Hughie laughed off people throwing shade about his now infamous fake tan

Describing himself as having "elephant-thick skin", Maughan said that appearing on TV is like "standing in the middle of the street naked" and laughed off online accusations of racism because of his overuse of fake tan.

"It's funny; I went on Big Brother and I was respected for changing stereotypes of the Travelling Community and everyone's saying, 'If Ireland could've voted you would've won'. Now I've gone on a big series in Ireland and I've been called a racist and I'm out first! How could I be a racist? Are you joking me?!"

Hughie Maughan and Emily Barker

Maughan was also quick to dismiss any suggestion that there could have been an element of racism in the Dancing with the Stars public vote because he is a member of the Travelling Community.

"That's just playing the victim; I'm no victim," he said. "I'm 22 years of age; I'm not going to say, 'I'm out because I'm a Traveller' or 'I'm out because I was called a racist because of the tan'. I'm not going to get into all of that.

All good things must come to an end

"Maybe the whole big tan scenario and the amount of publicity it got went against me. But who knows? That could've went for me. I don't know what happened."

On what will happen next, Maughan said he thinks that Denise McCormack, Dayl Cronin, Aoibhín Garrihy, Des Cahill and Katherine Lynch will be the final five on the show. He tipped Red Rock star McCormack to win but said he "wouldn't be shocked" if RTÉ Sport presenter Cahill took the glitterball trophy.

"I hope he stays for ages because he's so funny," he said. "The main thing I'm upset about leaving is [because] I would've liked to have learned a few more dances."

Dancing with the Stars continues on RTÉ One on Sunday at 6:30pm