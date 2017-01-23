T2: Trainspotting star Robert Carlyle has said that fans of his character Francis 'Franco' Begbie may see the unhinged hardman in a third film in the future.

Carlyle was joined on the orange carpet in Edinburgh on Sunday night for T2: Trainspotting's world premiere, 20 years on from the release of director Danny Boyle's iconic original movie.

The sequel sees Renton (Ewan McGregor) return to Edinburgh after two decades away, where Begbie (Carlyle), Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller) and Spud (Ewen Bremner) await.

Twenty years on - older, but wiser? Well...

Speaking to reporters, Carlyle discussed the possibility of Begbie returning in an adaptation of Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh's 2016 book The Blade Artist, in which Begbie, who is now reinvented in the US as an artist, must return home to Scotland.

"We've been talking about that, I am up for doing it," said Carlyle. "So maybe we ain't seen the end of Begbie just yet."

T2: Trainspotting adds depth to Begbie's character: while as explosive as ever, he must also face the challenge of family life.

Begbie in action in T2: Trainspotting

"That is the first time you see maybe there is another side to this guy," said Carlyle. "There is something quite emotional about that. He's capable of feeling something more than just rage, so I am pleased that that element of Begbie has been shown."

"And maybe that sets up another film in fact because Irvine Welsh has written The Blade Artist," he added.

Reunited with his co-stars Bremner, McGregor and Lee Miller on the orange carpet, Carlyle said the sequel to Trainspotting was "a long time coming".

Robert Carlyle lays down the 'law' as Begbie in Trainspotting

"We always felt that we would do it, but as the years went by, you thought, 'Is this ever really going to happen?'" he admitted.

"Danny was always determined we were going to be 20 years older before he was going to shoot it."

T2: Trainspotting is in cinemas from Friday. Watch out for interviews with the cast on RTÉ Entertainment later this week.