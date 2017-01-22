A host of stars including Scarlett Johansson, Katy Petty and Alicia Keys took to the streets of Washington DC on Saturday for the Women's March protesting for women's rights and equality.

The march took place the day after Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

Johansson was among those to speak at the event and expressed her dismay at the prospect of her daughter growing up "in a country that is moving backwards, not forwards."

"President Trump, I did not vote for you," Johansson said.

Scarlett Johansson to Trump: "I want to be able to support you, but first, I ask that you support me" and all women https://t.co/vBbG13GC3C — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 21, 2017

"That said, I respect that you are our President-elect and I want to be able to support you but first I ask that you support me, support my sister, support my mother...support my daughter who may actually, as a result of the appointments you have made, grow up in a country that is moving backwards, not forward and who may potentially not have the right to make choices for her body and her future that your daughter Ivanka has been privileged to have.

"I ask you to support all women and our fight for equality in all things. I pledge my relentless devotion to women's healthcare initiatives. I will not stop fighting to make basic women's healthcare available to all."

Ugly Betty star America Ferrera said she feels that it's a "heartbreaking time to be both a woman and an immigrant" and that "our dignity, our character, our rights, have all been under attack and a platform of hate and division assumed power."

Madonna also took to the podium, telling the crowd, "It feels like we all stepped into a false sense of comfort, that justice would prevail and that good would win in the end."

Alicia Keys recited a spoken word piece at the event before performing her song Girl on Fire.

Alicia Keys: "We will not allow our bodies to be owned and controlled by men in government, or men anywhere" https://t.co/iZtqOqfDo2 — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 21, 2017

Katy Perry took to Instagram, sharing a childhood photo with her sister Angela, saying "we should all be guardians for each other" adding that she would join the march "because I am not afraid anymore and I hope I can be an example of fearlessness and resilience."

The singer said she would "not let anyone suppress me, silence me or clip my wings."

Other stars including Emma Watson, Helen Mirren, Jessica Chastain and Chrissy Teigen also turned out to show their support, joining protests being held in cities around the world.

Emma Watson asks for barricade to be removed so she can greet marchers. This is something you don't see every day. #WomensMarchOnWashington pic.twitter.com/Fq41r1KEOI — Julian Routh (@julianrouth) January 21, 2017

Irish actress Caitriona Balfe joined the cause in Edinburgh, showing her support for her "American sisters and women everywhere."

In Edinburgh @ 11 am .. I'll be marching in support of my American sisters and women everywhere. #lovenothate https://t.co/38QF9Qoecm — Caitriona Balfe (@caitrionambalfe) January 21, 2017

Meanwhile in Ireland, thousands of people marched through Dublin city centre calling for women's rights and human rights to be protected under Trump's presidency.

Those who took part in the Dublin march said the rights of women, immigrants, the disabled and LGBT community needed to be protected.

Marchers chanted "Love Trumps Hate" and carried signs saying "build bridges not walls" and “protect women's rights".

Other marches for women's rights took place in Galway and Belfast.