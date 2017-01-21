Former Spice Girls star Geri Horner, aka Ginger Spice, and her husband Christian Horner have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.

The singer announced the happy news on her official Twitter page on Saturday, tweeting: "Christian and I are delighted to announce our baby boy was born this morning weighing 7lbs 8oz (sic)."

No further information, such as the baby's name, has yet been disclosed.

The news comes less than a day after Horner posted a picture of herself and her baby bump on Instagram, with the simple message "Hello."

Their baby was born on fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton's birthday, with the Baby Spice star tweeting: "Amazing news, so happy! #birthdaytwins #birthdaymade love you all. Xxx."

The Ginger Spice star revealed in October that she was expecting a baby with Horner, posting a sketch of a pregnant woman along with the caption "God bless mother nature, #mamaspice".

The 44-year-old singer married the Formula One star in May 2015, having gone public with their relationship in March 2014.

The singer already has a 10-year-old daughter Bluebell from a previous relationship with screenwriter Sacha Gervasi, while Horner has daughter Olivia with his former wife Beverley Allen.