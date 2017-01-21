Kristen Stewart has spoken about President Donald Trump's Twitter rant about her back in 2012, saying he was "really obsessed" with her which was "insane".

The former Celebrity Apprentice host took to Twitter to urge Stewart's Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson not to get back with her after they had broken up.

Stewart was the object of Trump's wrath after reports emerged that she had cheated on her then-boyfriend Pattinson, with Trump weighing in to say the actor could "do much better".

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again--just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

Stewart spoke about the incident at the Sundance Film Festival, just hours after Trump was sworn into office.

"He was mad at me a couple years ago, really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f***ing crazy", she told Variety.

"I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such far-out concept that I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane."

When asked how she felt about the personal attack, she replied: "At that point, he was just, like, a reality star. I had no reference. It wasn’t like really a thing. But in retrospect, somebody reminded me of that and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, you’re right!'

The actress, who was promoting her directorial debut Come Swim at Sundance, added jokingly: "He’s probably, like, going to tweet about this."