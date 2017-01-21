Netflix has revealed the premiere date for season 5 of House of Cards with an ominous teaser - and they cleverly chose Donald Trump's inauguration day to do it.

The fifth season of the acclaimed political drama series is coming back to the streaming service on Tuesday May 30.

The news was announced on Sunday evening (January 20) via an ominous 30 second clip on the Netflix Facebook page and House of Cards' official Twitter page, which was posted with the caption: "We bring the terror."

The date for the premiere was shown at the end of a slightly creepy sounding recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

The last season of House of Cards mirrored political events in the US as Kevin Spacey's President Underwood faced off the challenge of a younger and more charismatic Republican rival - and his media savvy wife (played by Irish actress Dominique McElligott) - in the race for the White House.

It also saw the First Lady Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) putting aside her aside her reservations about the state of their marriage in order to further her own ruthless political ambitions. The series ended tantalisingly as the pair prepared to make their bid to retain the Presidency.

No doubt the real political drama in Washington has provided plenty of material for the writers - with Kevin Spacey commenting last year that turning on the news makes him think the political thriller "doesn’t go far enough" in reflecting the real-life race for the White House.