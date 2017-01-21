Grease star Olivia Newton-John is among the guests for Saturday's Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ One.

The actress and her friends - singers Amy Sky and Beth Nielsen - will be joining Ray to chat about her new album Liv On, which is inspired by their experiences of life and loss.

Newton-John, who describes herself as a breast cancer "thriver", will also be talking about her work promoting awareness of breast health, her career highlights and marking the 40th anniversary of Grease next year.

Commander Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian astronaut to walk in space, is appearing to chat about his new children's book The Darkest Dark, how he overcame his fear of the dark as a child and will reveal what brought him back to Dublin.

Chris Hadfield to chat about his new book

Niall McHugh and Stephen Lannon, who recently campaigned to get access to life changing drugs for their babies, will be appearing to talk about their experiences. Niall is the dad of five-month-old Lara and Stephen's daughter Nelly is 22 months old. Both girls have SMA1, a fatal genetic muscle wasting disorder which can be treated by the drug Spinraza. The will tell Ray about their campaign.

And rising star Alison Spittle will chat to Ray about breaking into the tough Irish comedy scene and talk about her new TV projects.

Watch The Ray D'Arcy Show at the slightly earlier time of 9.25pm on RTÉ One.