Harry Potter author JK Rowling has addressed the rumours that Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be made into a movie trilogy, saying there is “no truth” to them.

Rowling took to twitter to address the rumours, which claimed that a new Harry Potter movie trilogy would arise from Cursed Child, and would star original cast members Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Daniel Radcliffe.

“I know a lot of people are looking for reasons to be cheerful today, but there is NO TRUTH to the rumour about a #CursedChild movie trilogy!" Rowling wrote on Twitter.

Given the positive reception from critics and constant sell-out shows of the West End play, the rumour mill went into overdrive at the possibility of a film adaptation.

Talk of an adaptation began following an appearance by journalist and historian Jim Hill, who apparently has good contacts in the film departments at Disney and Universal, on the Unofficial Universal Orlando Podcast.

Speaking on the podcast, Hill said, “I have heard that Warner Bros has actually had conversations with [Emma], with Rupert, and, of course, Daniel about Cursed Child, because they want this to be, for lack of a better term, Harry Potter: The Force Awakens.

“They want this trilogy of movies to have the actors that we know and love from the original films, that we watched grow up, as adults."

He continued, “And, of course, they're hiring a bunch of new, younger actors to play their children with the hope that, if we can lean on JK [Rowling], maybe there'll be The Cursed Adolescent."

He also added that he expected the release date of the first movie to be in 2026, two years after the final Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film.