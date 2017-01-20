Legendary singer Finbar Furey will celebrate turning the big 7-0 in style on tonight's Late Late show with a host of celebrity guests set to mark the milestone occasion with him in studio.

The iconic musician, who has left his mark on the music of Ireland for more than four decades as the lead singer and uilleann pipes player for the Fureys, will chat to Ryan Tubridy about his varied career that has seen him do everything from perform on Top of the Pops to appearing in Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York.

He will be joined by friends and well-known names who want to pay tribute to him including Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill, Aslan frontman Christy Dignam and Hollywood actor Patrick Bergin.

Finbar will also be treating viewers to a mixture of classics, new recordings and a unique duet with Sharon Shannon.

Transgender teen David Beattie is in the midst of transitioning to female, though still identifying as David, and will be on the Late Late to chat about how watching a Caitlyn Jenner documentary helped him realise his true self.

A few hours after Donald Trump is made President of the United States, behavioural psychologist Dr Peter Collett will put the billionaire politician’s body language under the spotlight. We’ll be finding out what Trump is really thinking, revealing the truth behind the bluster as revealed by his unconscious gestures.

You can catch all of this and more on The Late Late Show, tonight on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.