Samuel L. Jackson says he doesn't need an Oscar to validate his career or to feel successful.

The 68-year-old, who was nominated for a Best Supporting Actor gong for his role in Pulp Fiction in 1995, says he's not bothered about picking up an Academy Award because he knows he has achieved what he has set out to do in his long-spanning career.

''I don't have an Oscar. But I don't think it will define my career if I never get one. No one is saying 'Ah man, he worked all those years, and never got an Oscar, he's such a failure!''

Jackson was nominated for an Oscar in 1995 for playing Jules Winnfield in Pulp Fiction

Jackson, who is currently starring in action series XXX, says he views his movies as nothing more than entertainment and escapism.

''I see myself as someone who gives people an opportunity to get away from their everyday lives for two hours," he told UK newspaper i.

Jackson once again takes on the role of NSA Agent Augustus Gibbons for the third time in Return of Xander Cage and says not much has changed with his character.

''I play the same cat I always have. I go to [the leads]. I tell them what to do. I come back and I say, good job.''

From "I hate this hacker crap" in Jurassic Park to "This party's over!" Jackson has had some memorable one-liners in movies - and to him that's all that really matters.

"There are people who have spent their whole career acting, and not one person can remember a word that they have said.''