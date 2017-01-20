President Barack Obama isn't the only person in the family moving on to a new role, his eldest daughter, Malia, has secured an internship with Hollywood super-producer Harvey Weinstein.

According to The Hollywood Reporter 18-year-old Malia Obama, who has previously shown an interest in the entertainment industry, will take up her new position in the New York Office of The Weinstein Co. in February after she returns from a family holiday in California.

In 2015, the Obamas' daughter worked as an intern in New York on Lena Dunham's HBO series Girls. She has also spent time on the Los Angeles set of Halle Berry's CBS drama series Extant.

The Weinstein Co., run by brothers Harvey and Bob Weinstein, is a high-profile independent studio which has made Oscar-winning movies like The Artist and The King's Speech.

It has not been revealed what Weinstein Co. department Malia will work in, but sources say it may be in marketing or development.