Cuba Gooding Jr. has responded to his wife Sara Kapfer's petition for separation and is seeking a divorce.

The 49-year-old The People Vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story actor has finally submitted a response to his estranged wife's request for separation by filing a petition of his own and asking for their marriage to be dissolved.

It was Sara who initiated a legal separation in April of 2014 after 20 years of marriage. At the time, she cited irreconcilable differences and sought joint legal and physical custody of their two minor children.

Now, after two years, Gooding is similarly asking for joint custody and also indicated he will pay spousal support to his estranged wife, according to TMZ.

Gooding wed his high school sweetheart in 1994 and they have three children together

News of the divorce filing may come as a surprise as the former couple, who tied the knot in 1994, attended the Weinstein Company and Netflix's Golden Globes party together earlier this month.

Last March, the Jerry Maguire star insisted he and Sara were trying hard to make their marriage work for the sake of their three kids.

When asked about the status of their marriage, he explained: ''Officially I'm still married, it's just you know how some marriages go.

"Sometimes you take a break or two. All I'm saying is my life is what it is right now.

''I took her to see a movie the other day. We've got kids man, we've got to keep this together.''