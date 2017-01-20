Donald Trump gets to play follow the leader in the White House from today, while US drama Bones begins its 12th and final season.

Pick of the day

RTÉ News Special: US Presidential Inauguration, 4.15pm, RTÉ One

I seem to be the only person on the planet who's bored to tears with all the pro and anti-Trump hype, and this day couldn't come quickly enough as far as I'm concerned.

TV star and mouthy billionaire Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the USA, and the RTÉ news team will be on hand on both sides of the Atlantic to discuss, analyse and speculate on the latest political event that's shaping the world's future.

Movie Choice of the day

Postcards from the Edge, 11.55pm, RTÉ One

This one could make you laugh and cry at the same time because a) it's very funny and b) it's based on the late Carrie Fisher's semi-autobiographical novel of the same name.

It stars Meryl Streep, Shirley MacLaine, and Dennis Quaid, but it's Streep who walks away with the movie. She's superb as Suzanne Vale, a recovering drug addict trying to pick up the pieces of her acting career and get on with her life.

And then there's her mother, played by MacLaine, who's loud, competitive, manipulative, self-absorbed and treats her daughter like a child.

Soap Choice of the day

Coronation Street, 7.30pm, TV3

As the police question Kevin about the fire, Steph points out to Tyrone that Kevin would be unlikely to burn down his own garage as he wouldn't be able to make an insurance claim.

Given food for thought, Tyrone lies to the police, telling them that Kevin was in a drunken sleep and couldn't possibly have torched the garage.

Having been released, Kevin thanks Tyrone for sticking up for him. Tyrone angrily points out that he lied for the sake of his family, not him, in the hope the insurance company will pay out.

Meanwhile, after being summoned by Michelle, Billy calls at The Rovers to discuss Ruairi's funeral arrangements. Liz is upset to realise Michelle hasn't involved Steve.

Want some more on soaps? Click here

Best On Demand/TV Catchup

The Young Pope, Sky Box Sets

Academy Award-winning director Paolo Sorrentino’s drama became available this week for binge-viewing. And while it's certainly unique and stylish, it's one big jar of Marmite. I hated it.

Jude Law delivers what the Guardian called "a career-best performance" as Lenny Belardo, the youngest and first American Pope in the history of the Roman catholic church, who must establish his new papacy and navigate the power struggles of the closed, secretive Vatican.

Today's Guilty Pleasure

Bones, 9.00pm, Sky Living

Fans of this long-running crime procedural starring David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel are probably in mourning ahead of this, the 12th and final season of Bones.

Some familiar faces and squinterns are set to return, while the last of the fan-favourite undercover episodes will see the gang go incognito at a lumberjack competition. If that isn’t enough, there’s also talk of wedding bells. But who will the happy couple be?